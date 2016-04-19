版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Lonestar West announces 2015 year end financial results

April 19 Lonestar West Inc

* Lonestar west announces 2015 year end financial results

* Q4 revenue c$12.22 million versus i/b/e/s view c$13.3 million

* Net loss for the quarter was $5.3 million as compared to $415,823 for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐