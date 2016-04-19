版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Continental Gold appoints Martin Carrizosa to its board

April 19 Continental Gold Inc :

* Continental Gold appoints Martin Carrizosa to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

