2016年 4月 20日

BRIEF-Stone energy corporation names independent director as special liaison

April 19 Stone Energy Corp :

* Stone energy corporation names independent director as special liaison

* Independent directors of stone's board recently named board member David T. Lawrence as a special liaison of independent directors

* Andrews Kurth Llp has been hired as special counsel to independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

