版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings sees Q1 revenue $20.9 mln-$21.1 mln

April 19 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $94 million to $99 million

* Announces first quarter 2016 revenue

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $20.9 million to $21.1 million

* Company reiterates full-year 2016 revenue guidance of $94 million to $99 million and EBITDA guidance of $4.3 million to $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐