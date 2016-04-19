版本:
BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

April 19 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

* Helix reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Quarterly revenues $91 million versus $189.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

