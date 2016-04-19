BRIEF-Inca One Gold announces debt restructuring

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
April 19 Inca One Gold Corp :
* Inca One Gold Corp announces debt restructuring and USD$3.0 million convertible debenture offering
* Negotiated preliminary terms and signed commitment letters with majority of company's lenders
* Approximately 50 pct of debts will be converted to common shares at CAD$0.11 per share
* Approximately 30 pct of debts will be canceled and re-issued into new convertible debentures
* Restructuring will not result in creation of a new "control person"
* Signed commitment letters with lenders to convert or restructure about $10.0 million USD equivalent of current and long-term debts
* About 20 pct debts to be converted to contingent debts payable on some performance metrics being met by co, or warrant deposit held by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.