BRIEF-Oculus Innovative Sciences receives U.S. FDA approval for Lasercyn

April 20 Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc :

* Oculus Innovative Sciences receives U.S. FDA approval for Lasercyn(tm) for use following laser procedures, microdermabrasions and chemical peels

* Oculus will begin marketing Lasercyn via its own U.S. dermatology sales team beginning in summer of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

