BRIEF-Signature Bank Q1 earnings per share $1.97

April 20 Signature Bank :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.97

* Signature Bank reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for 2016 Q1 reached $278.3 million, up $55.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

