BRIEF-Check Point Software Technologies Q1 GAAP EPS $0.95

BRIEF-Capital Product Partners announces increased cash distribution
* Capital Product Partners LP announces increased cash distribution
April 20 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06
* Q1 revenue $404 million versus i/b/e/s view $404.4 million
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue for the ninth straight quarter as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained (Adds Lee leaving detention centre)