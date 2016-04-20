版本:
BRIEF-Check Point Software Technologies Q1 GAAP EPS $0.95

April 20 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06

* Q1 revenue $404 million versus i/b/e/s view $404.4 million

