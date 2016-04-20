BRIEF-TE Connectivity reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 TE Connectivity Ltd
* TE Connectivity posts solid fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $2.95 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.98 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.90 to $0.96
* Sees FY 2016 sales $12.1 billion to $12.5 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.92 to $4.12
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.06
* "Organic growth in transportation solutions segment and subcom business was offset by continued weakness in industrial-related markets"
* Announced acquisition of Jaquet Technology Group AG (jaquet)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $12.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: