BRIEF-TE Connectivity reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* TE Connectivity posts solid fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $2.95 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.98 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.90 to $0.96

* Sees FY 2016 sales $12.1 billion to $12.5 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.92 to $4.12

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.06

* "Organic growth in transportation solutions segment and subcom business was offset by continued weakness in industrial-related markets"

* Announced acquisition of Jaquet Technology Group AG (jaquet)

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $12.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S