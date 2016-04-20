BRIEF-NorthWestern reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
April 20 NorthWestern Corp
* NorthWestern reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 excluding items
* Qtrly revenue $332.5 million versus $346 million last year
* Q1 revenue view $377.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $3.40
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says narrows full year 2016 EPS guidance which was previously $3.20
* "We are significantly reducing our expenditures in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.