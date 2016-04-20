BRIEF-Medicinova announces interim data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS

April 20 Medicinova

* Announces interim data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 68th annual meeting in Vancouver, Canada

* No cluster of adverse events was differentially present in MN-166 treatment and placebo treatment subjects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)