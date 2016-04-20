BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
April 20 Natus Medical Inc
* Natus Medical announces record first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $87.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.5 million
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.36
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $378 million to $382 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $92 million to $93 million
* Full year 2016 earnings guidance is being updated to non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.61 to $1.65
* Full year 2016 revenue guidance is being reduced
* Updated FY 2016 revenue guidance excludes $60 million of previously guided annual revenue from Venezuela contract
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $93.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $399.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain committed to achieving full year 2016 non-GAAP operating margin goal of 20%
* Given uncertainty in Venezuela, co will no longer include revenue or earnings from supply agreement with Venezuelan Ministry of Health in its guidance
* Says while agreement remains in place, Venezuela Ministry of Health has not made required pre-payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
