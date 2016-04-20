BRIEF-Textron Inc q1 share $0.55 from cont. operations

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
April 20 Textron Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Textron reports first quarter 2016 income from continuing operations of $0.55 per share, up 19.6%; reaffirms 2016 financial outlook
* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.15 billion
* Textron inc says confirmed its 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations guidance of $2.60 to $2.80
* Textron aviation backlog at end of q1 was $1.0 billion, down $47 million from end of q4
* Textron inc says bell backlog at end of q1 was $5.3 billion, up $60 million from end of q4
* Textron systems' backlog at end of q1 was $2.5 billion, up $196 million from end of q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.