BRIEF-Nielsen reports 11 pct increase in quarterly dividend

April 20 Nielsen Holdings Plc

* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend 11%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $1.487 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion

* Nielsen holdings plc says board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31 per share

* Board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31 per share