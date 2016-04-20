BRIEF-Nielsen reports 11 pct increase in quarterly dividend

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
April 20 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend 11%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 revenue $1.487 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion
* Nielsen holdings plc says board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31 per share
* Board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly cash dividend of 11% to $0.31 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance.