BRIEF-Bankunited Q1 earnings per share $0.51

April 20 Bankunited Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Bankunited, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income increased by $34.1 million to $206.8 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016

* "our outlook for balance of 2016 remains positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

