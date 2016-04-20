BRIEF-Adeptus Health reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share of $0.32

April 20 Adeptus Health Inc

* Adeptus health reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $112.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.1 million

* Qtrly same store revenue increased 12% and same store volumes increased 15% versus prior year

* Continue to expect systemwide net patient services revenue of $635.0 million to $665.0 million for full year 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $510.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remain on track to open 27 new facilities in 2016