BRIEF-Adeptus Health reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share of $0.32

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus health reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $112.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.1 million
* Qtrly same store revenue increased 12% and same store volumes increased 15% versus prior year
* Continue to expect systemwide net patient services revenue of $635.0 million to $665.0 million for full year 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.47, revenue view $510.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain on track to open 27 new facilities in 2016
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500