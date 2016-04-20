BRIEF-Coca-Cola reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.34

BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $150 ml
* Files for common stock offering of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iSyoxH) Further company coverage:
April 20 Coca-cola Co
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cola company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Qtrly total company unit case volume up 2 percent
* Q1 net operating revenue $$10,282 million versus $ 10,711 million last year
* Cola co says continues to expect organic revenue to be up 4% to 5% in 2016, in line with our long-term target
* Qtrly total company organic revenue up 2 percent
* Q1 north america unit case volume up 2 percent
* Cola co sees full-year comparable currency neutral eps growth to be 4% to 6% including the impact of 3 to 4 points of structural headwind
* Full-Year comparable currency neutral earnings outlook remains unchanged
* Q1 global sparkling beverage volume growth flat
* Cola co says based on the current spot rates, currency is expected to be an 8 to 9 point headwind in 2016
* Q1 global still beverage volume grew 7 percent
* Cola co sees full-year 2016 net share repurchases of $2.0 to $2.5 billion
* Cola co sees currency will be a 2 to 3 point headwind on comparable net revenues and an 11 point headwind on comparable income before taxes in q2
* Cola co - during three months ended april 1, 2016 and april 3, 2015, company recorded restructuring charges of $199 million and $35 million, respectively
* During three months ended april 1, 2016 and april 3, 2015, company incurred noncash losses of $369 million and $21 million, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Heron Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock
