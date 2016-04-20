BRIEF-Alnylam reports data from ongoing mid-phase open-label study of Patisiran

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam reports complete 18-month data from ongoing phase 2 open-label extension study of patisiran, an investigational rnai therapeutic targeting transthyretin for the treatment of hereditary attr amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hattr-pn)
* In phase 2 ole trial, patisiran was found to be generally well tolerated with up to 25 months of treatment
* Plans to report initial 24-month data from trial in mid-2016
* Eight reports of serious adverse events in five patients, all of which were unrelated to study drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500