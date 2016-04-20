BRIEF-FDA grants orphan drug exclusivity to Spectrum Pharmaceutical's Evomela(tm)

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* FDA grants orphan drug exclusivity to Evomela(tm) (melphalan) for injection, indicated for multiple myeloma
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says Evomela has also been recently listed in orange book
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500