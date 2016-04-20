版本:
BRIEF-FDA grants orphan drug exclusivity to Spectrum Pharmaceutical's Evomela(tm)

April 20 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* FDA grants orphan drug exclusivity to Evomela(tm) (melphalan) for injection, indicated for multiple myeloma

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says Evomela has also been recently listed in orange book Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

