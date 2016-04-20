版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy estimates total production for q1 was about 56,500 boe/d

April 20 Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez energy announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Is currently running two rigs and expects to reduce drilling operations to one rig by end of q2 2016

* Sanchez energy corp says estimated total production for q1 2016 was approximately 56,500 boe/d, which represents an increase of approximately 25%

* Says production of 5.1 million boe reported for average production of about 56,500 boe/d during q1 2016

* During q1 of 2016, company spud 19 gross (19 net) wells, and completed 19 gross (17 net) wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐