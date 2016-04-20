BRIEF-New york community bancorp reports Q1 gaap share $0.27

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 New York Community Bancorp Inc
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports Q1 2016 diluted gaap earnings per share of $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Net interest income of $327.9 million in three months ended march 31, 2016 versus $292.8 million in three months ended march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: