BRIEF-Cara therapeutics announces removal of FDA clinical hold on I.V. CR845 trial

April 20 Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

* Cara therapeutics announces removal of FDA clinical hold on clin3001 postoperative pain trial for i.v. Cr845

* Received notice from fda that it has removed clinical hold on adaptive phase 3 trial of i.v. Cr845 for postoperative pain

* Based on safety review study will continue as a three-arm trial testing two doses of cr845 (1 ug/kg and 0.5 ug/kg) versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

