公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 20:00 BJT

BRIEF-CP announces repurchase program, increases dividend by 43 pct

April 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* CP announces intention to launch new share repurchase program and increases dividend by 43 percent

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to 6.91 million of its common shares

* Board also authorized an increase to company's quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

