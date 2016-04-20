BRIEF-Watsco q1 earnings per share $0.71

April 20 Watsco Inc

* Watsco sets first quarter records for sales, earnings, earnings per share, operating margins and cash flow

* Q1 sales $851 million versus i/b/e/s view $845 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Has targeted cash flow from operations to exceed net income in 2016

* Announced a 21% increase in annual dividend rate to $3.40 per share effective january 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: