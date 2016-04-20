BRIEF-Watsco q1 earnings per share $0.71

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Watsco Inc
* Watsco sets first quarter records for sales, earnings, earnings per share, operating margins and cash flow
* Q1 sales $851 million versus i/b/e/s view $845 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has targeted cash flow from operations to exceed net income in 2016
* Announced a 21% increase in annual dividend rate to $3.40 per share effective january 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: