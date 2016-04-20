BRIEF-Union Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

April 20 Union Bankshares Corp

* Union bankshares reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest income was $66.2 million , an increase of $1.3 million from q4 of 2015

* For Q1 net charge-offs were $2.2 million compared to $3.2 million same quarter last year