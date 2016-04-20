BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma reports Q1 loss per share $0.04

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Redhill Biopharma Ltd
* Redhill biopharma reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: