BRIEF-Swire Coca-Cola USA signs agreement with Coca-Cola to buy territory in Albuquerque

April 20 Swire Pacific Ltd

* Swire Coca-Cola USA signs definitive agreement with the Coca-Cola company to acquire territory in Albuquerque, N.M.

* Says inancial terms were not disclosed.