公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Beverages Florida to buy 4 facilities in Florida from Coca-Cola Co

April 20 Coca-Cola Beverages Florida

* Coca-Cola Beverages Florida to acquire four production facilities from the Coca-Cola Company

* Coca-Cola Beverages Florida signed a letter of intent with Coca-Cola Company to acquire four production facilities in Florida Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

