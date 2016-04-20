BRIEF-Hawk Exploration sees negative cash flow for Q1

April 20 Hawk Exploration Ltd

* Hawk announces 2015 annual financial results and filing of reserves data

* Qtrly comprehensive income per share $0.05

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1.901 million versus $ 4.1 million

* Current production estimated at about 575 boe/d with an additional 125 bbl/d of shut-in production from higher operating cost wells

* Expects to reactivate these wells once price of oil has improved

* No capital spending in Q1, minimal capital planned remainder of year unless commodity prices increase

Expected to report negative cash flow for Q1 of 2016