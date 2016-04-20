BRIEF-Hansen Medical agrees to be bought by Auris Surgical Robotics

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 (Reuters)
* Auris Surgical Robotics agrees to acquire Hansen Medical
* Hansen Medical Inc says Auris will acquire Hansen Medical for $4.00 per share in cash
* Hansen Medical Inc says Auris will acquire Hansen Medical for $4.00 per share in cash

* Hansen Medical Inc says deal has total equity value of approximately $80 million
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500