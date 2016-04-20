版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Hansen Medical agrees to be bought by Auris Surgical Robotics

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Auris Surgical Robotics agrees to acquire Hansen Medical

* Hansen Medical Inc says Auris will acquire Hansen Medical for $4.00 per share in cash

* Hansen Medical Inc says deal has total equity value of approximately $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐