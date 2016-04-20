版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Parkland Fuel Corp buys Girard Bulk Service's propane unit

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Parkland Fuel Corp acquires Girard Bulk Service's propane business

* Parkland Fuel Corp says purchase price was $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐