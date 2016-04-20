版本:
BRIEF-Qunar says promoted Haijun Yang to president

April 20 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd

* Qunar announces promotion of Haijun Yang to president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

