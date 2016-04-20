版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-County Bancorp reports Q1 net income of $2.2 mln

April 20 County Bancorp Inc

* County Bancorp, Inc. announces 1st quarter net income of $2.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐