BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners says 6.8 pct rise in Q1 cash distribution

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Shell Midstream Partners
* Shell midstream partners LP Declares 6.8 pct increase in quarterly distribution
* Board of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.2350 per limited partner unit for Q1 of 2016
* Distribution represents an increase of 6.8 pct over previous quarterly distribution of $0.2200 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: