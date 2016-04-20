版本:
BRIEF-Shell Midstream Partners says 6.8 pct rise in Q1 cash distribution

April 20 Shell Midstream Partners

* Shell midstream partners LP Declares 6.8 pct increase in quarterly distribution

* Board of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.2350 per limited partner unit for Q1 of 2016

* Distribution represents an increase of 6.8 pct over previous quarterly distribution of $0.2200 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

