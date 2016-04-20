版本:
BRIEF-Maxlinear raises Q1 gross profit outlook

April 20 Maxlinear Inc

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $102 million to $103 million

* Maxlinear Inc positively revises first quarter 2016 financial outlook

* Expects Q1 gross profit percentage to exceed prior guidance by about 200 basis points

* Expects Q1 operating results in quarter to be partially offset by incremental tax expense of about $2 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

