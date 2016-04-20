BRIEF-Maxlinear raises Q1 gross profit outlook

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Maxlinear Inc
* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $102 million to $103 million
* Maxlinear Inc positively revises first quarter 2016 financial outlook
* Expects Q1 gross profit percentage to exceed prior guidance by about 200 basis points
* Expects Q1 operating results in quarter to be partially offset by incremental tax expense of about $2 million.
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500