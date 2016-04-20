版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy says China JV partner won bid for industrial fuel syngas project

April 20 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. Announces China joint venture partner, Suzhou Tianwo Technology Company (THVOW), reports company won the bid for new customer industrial fuel syngas project in Shandong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

