BRIEF-Synthesis Energy says China JV partner won bid for industrial fuel syngas project

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc
* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. Announces China joint venture partner, Suzhou Tianwo Technology Company (THVOW), reports company won the bid for new customer industrial fuel syngas project in Shandong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: