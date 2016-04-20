BRIEF-SEI Investments Q1 earnings per share $0.47

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Sei Investments Co
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $334.3 million versus $325.4 million
* Q1 revenue view $333.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants