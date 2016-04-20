版本:
BRIEF-SEI Investments Q1 earnings per share $0.47

April 20 Sei Investments Co

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $334.3 million versus $325.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $333.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

