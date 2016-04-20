BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin wins Saudi Aramco asphalt production facility contract

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Snc-lavalin Group Inc
* Lavalin awarded asphalt production facility contract by Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia
* Lavalin Group Inc says contract for expansion of asphalt production facilities at Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia
* Project is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months
* Lavalin - upon completion of expansion, asphalt production capacity at facility will increase from 22, 0000 barrels/day to 42,000 barrels/day
* Contract will be executed by Snc-Lavalin's in-kingdom entity, Saudi Arabian Kentz
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500