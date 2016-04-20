BRIEF-Country Style Cooking says shareholders approved merger agreement

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Co Ltd
* Country style cooking announces shareholder approval of merger agreement
* About 98.09% of ordinary shares voted at meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: