版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Country Style Cooking says shareholders approved merger agreement

April 20 Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Co Ltd

* Country style cooking announces shareholder approval of merger agreement

* About 98.09% of ordinary shares voted at meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐