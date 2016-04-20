版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Merrill Corp to sell Merrill Brink to United Language Group

April 20 (Reuters) -

* Merrill Corporation announces divestiture of Merrill Brink International

* Merrill Corp says entered into an agreement to sell Merrill brink international, its language services division, to United Language Group, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐