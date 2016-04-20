BRIEF-Merrill Corp to sell Merrill Brink to United Language Group

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 (Reuters) -
* Merrill Corporation announces divestiture of Merrill Brink International
* Merrill Corp says entered into an agreement to sell Merrill brink international, its language services division, to United Language Group, inc
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants