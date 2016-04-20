版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Cordoba Minerals says Peter Meredith appointed chairman

April 20 Cordoba Minerals Corp

* Cordoba Minerals announces three key appointments to the board of directors and significant additions to the management team

* Peter Meredith to assume role as chairman of board of Cordoba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐