BRIEF-McClatchy says Q1 revenue fell 7.5 pct to $238 mln

April 20 Mcclatchy Co

* McClatchy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 7.5 percent to $238 million

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Sees double digit growth in digital-only advertising revenues for Q2 and full-year 2016

* McClatchy co sees cash expenses to decline in q2 and full year 2016

* Plans to further execute on strategic initiatives that were laid out in 2015 as well as new initiatives during 2016

* Audience revenues are expected to be down in same range in Q2 as Q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $241.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S