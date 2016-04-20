版本:
BRIEF-Cytrx to present new clinical data on its cancer drug

April 20 Cytrx Corp

* Cytrx to present updated aldoxorubicin clinical trial data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

