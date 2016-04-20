BRIEF-First Community reports Q1 earnings of $0.22 per share

April 20 First Community Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* First community corporation announces first quarter results and cash dividend

* Net interest income was $6.337 million for q1 of 2016 compared to q4 2015 net interest income of $6.348 million

* Q1 net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, increased 3.33% compared to net interest margin of 3.29% in q4

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S