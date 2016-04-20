BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp reports Q1 earnings of $0.66 per share

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 Community Trust Bancorp Inc
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports earnings for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.66
* Net interest income for quarter of $33.3 million was an increase of $0.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: