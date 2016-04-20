版本:
BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp reports Q1 earnings of $0.66 per share

April 20 Community Trust Bancorp Inc

* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports earnings for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.66

* Net interest income for quarter of $33.3 million was an increase of $0.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

