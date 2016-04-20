版本:
2016年 4月 20日

BRIEF-Inventrust Properties says bought Stevenson Ranch Plaza in Los Angeles for $72.5 mln

April 20 InvenTrust Properties Corp

* Inventrust Properties Corp announces acquisition of Stevenson Ranch Plaza in Los Angeles, California

* Inventrust Properties Corp says acquisition price for Stevenson Ranch Plaza was $72.5 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

