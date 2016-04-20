BRIEF-Bluerock residential growth prices series A preferred stock offering

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit
* Bluerock residential growth REIT (BRG) prices series a preferred stock offering
* Pricing of offering of 2 million shares of 8.250% series a preferred stock, liquidation preference of $25.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants