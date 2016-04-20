BRIEF-Neptune announces $4 million term loan financing

April 20 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune announces term loan financing

* Says signed a term loan of approximately $4 million (2.10 million GBP) with Bank And Clients PLC in UK

* Under certain conditions, loan could be increased up to $10 million

* All amounts are in Canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)