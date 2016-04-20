BRIEF-Neptune announces $4 million term loan financing

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
* Neptune announces term loan financing
* Says signed a term loan of approximately $4 million (2.10 million GBP) with Bank And Clients PLC in UK
* Under certain conditions, loan could be increased up to $10 million
* Under certain conditions, loan could be increased up to $10 million
* All amounts are in Canadian dollars
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants