版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 20日 星期三 23:16 BJT

BRIEF-Neptune announces $4 million term loan financing

April 20 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Neptune announces term loan financing

* Says signed a term loan of approximately $4 million (2.10 million GBP) with Bank And Clients PLC in UK

* Under certain conditions, loan could be increased up to $10 million

* All amounts are in Canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐