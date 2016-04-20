版本:
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's ALS study meets primary efficacy endpoint

April 20 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp:

* Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation presents Edaravone clinical trial data in ALS at 2016 American Academy of Neurology annual meeting

* MCI186-19 study met its primary efficacy endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

