BRIEF-Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's ALS study meets primary efficacy endpoint

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
April 20 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp:
* Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation presents Edaravone clinical trial data in ALS at 2016 American Academy of Neurology annual meeting
* MCI186-19 study met its primary efficacy endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes
* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants